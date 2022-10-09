Eye & ENT screening camp held

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: A one day free Eye & ENT screening camp was organized by ‘The Udhampur Rotary Eye & General Welfare Foundation’ & KLSM Rotary Eye & ENT Hospital Udhampur’ at Nalla Mallian in Udhampur.

In the camp 135 patients were examined out of which 20 were screened for implantation of IOL at Rotary Eye & ENT Hospital Udhampur on October 21, 2022.

Also 90 patients of ENT diseases were examined by Dr. Kanav Baigra while Anil Gupta, Barjesh Kumar, Ankit Singh, Rahul Sharma, Abhishek Tripathi and Vijay Sharma also assisted to make the camp successful.

Chairman of the Foundation showed commitment to organize such camps in the coming days and emphasized that the Foundation and KLSM Rotary Eye & ENT Hospital are fully committed to cooperate with the Government departments to provide eye health care services in any part of J&K.

Darshana Devi, Sarpanch of Nalla Mallian; Omkar Chand, Social Worker; Joginder Singh, Panch; Romi Kumar, Naib Sarpanch; Ambrish Palangotra, Social Worker; Govind Ram Sharma, Prem Lata, Malika Gautam and others coordinated in organizing the Camp.