NEW DELHI, Oct 26: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday decried Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "extremely unfortunate" and said it reflects that the main opposition party has not just suffered a political downfall but an ideological downfall as well.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday sparked a controversy with his remarks "Modi ka baap bhi jayega", in response to an audience member's comment that "the PM would not go anywhere", during an event in Bihar’s Patna.

The incident took place while Kharge was speaking at the programme to celebrate the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar's first chief minister, Shrikrishna Singh.

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When asked about Kharge's remarks, Singh told reporters it is "extremely unfortunate". The Congress president's remarks have hurt the sentiments of crores of people of the country, he added.

"Given the position Kharge ji holds, he is expected to demonstrate greater seriousness, restraint, dignity and responsible conduct in public life. If the national president of Congress himself uses such language, it is not only contrary to the dignity of his post, but also raises serious questions about Congress's political culture," he said.

The standard of Congress politics is declining every day, he added.

Singh said Kharge's remarks reflect that the Congress has suffered not just a political downfall, but an ideological downfall as well.

"And Congress should remember that in a democracy, the public keeps account of everything and gives a fitting reply when the time comes," he added. (Agencies)