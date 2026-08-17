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Home / National / 'Extremely painful': President Murmu condoles loss of lives in Bihar stampede

'Extremely painful': President Murmu condoles loss of lives in Bihar stampede

NEW DELHI, Aug 17: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday expressed her deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the stampede that occurred in Bihar, and extended her heartfelt condolences to the grieving families. At least seven people were killed,...

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Daily Excelsior
12:09 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI, Aug 17: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday expressed her deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the stampede that occurred in Bihar, and extended her heartfelt condolences to the grieving families.

At least seven people were killed, and 14 others were injured in the stampede near the Ashok Dham temple in Bihar's Lakhisarai district on Monday, officials said.

"The news of the deaths of devotees in the stampede in Lakhisarai district of Bihar is extremely painful. I express my deepest condolences to the grief-stricken families. I pray for the swift recovery of those who have been injured," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.

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