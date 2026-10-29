New Delhi, Oct 29: Union minister Kiren Rijiju has said Naseeruddin Shah is a "dangerous urban dimagi naxal" whose views are "extremely harmful" to Indian democracy, after the actor posted a video accusing the Centre of trying to destroy the education system.

In a post on X on Wednesday, the minister for minority affairs said he used to respect Shah, but came to know of his "real character" very late.

In a video posted on Facebook on Tuesday, a visibly angry Shah came out in support of Jamia Millia Islamia students, who have been protesting for the restoration of the students' union, and called himself a "dimagi naxal".

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He accused the BJP-led central government of trying to destroy the education system and break the "courage of the country's youth". Shah was also wearing a "dimagi naxal" pin that he showed to the camera.

Rijiju criticised the actor, saying, "I thought Naseeruddin Shah was just an ordinary actor. I used to respect & like him... I never knew that he was a dangerous urban Dimagi Naxal."

"I came to know about his real character very late. (His views are) extremely harmful to India's democracy," he added.

The term 'dimagi naxal' was first used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address. He described "dimagi naxals" as those who have allegedly entrenched themselves in the system and continue to pose a threat to society by manipulating policies.

Speaking to PTI Videos on Thursday, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC also questioned Shah over his remarks.

She said, "The question is whether Naseeruddin Shah is ACP Rathod or Gulam Hassan of 'Sarfarosh'. He talks about urban naxalism, supporting the tukde-tukde gang, anti-national movements. The question to you, sir, with utmost respect, is do you believe in pro-India sloganeering or anti-India."

Shah played the antagonist, covert operator Gulfam Hassan, in the Aamir Khan-starrer action drama "Sarfarosh". Khan played the role of the protagonist, ACP Ajay Singh Rathod, in the 1999 superhit.

Shah, 76, has been posting frequent videos, voicing his support for students-related issues and has criticised the government for its handling of the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest over NEET exam irregularities in July.

Last week, Shah had also come out in support of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute students, who have are on an indefinite sit-in over violent incidents on the campus.

In his video on Tuesday, Shah said, "I proudly declare that I am 'dimagi naxal'. I don't know what other nicknames the watchmen have given to people like me, anti-national, 'tukde-tukde' gang, and I don't know what else."

"... I want to ask this government a question... What else will you do to break the courage of our country's youth, to destroy the education system, and to put our democracy at risk? How much will you do? How far will you go?" he said in Hindi. (Agencies)