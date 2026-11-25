NEW DELHI, Nov 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Dev Deepawali celebrations in Varanasi reflected extraordinary divinity and ethereal splendour across the ancient temple town of Uttar Pradesh.

Modi posted on social media eight pictures of illuminated ghats along the Ganga, glowing earthen lamps and evening aarti rituals among others in Varanasi.

"Today, the extraordinary divinity and ethereal splendour of Dev Deepawali are spread everywhere across the city of Baba Vishwanath," he said in a post on X in Hindi.

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A sea of devotees gathered at Varanasi's bow-shaped ghats along the Ganga on Tuesday, filling the sky with chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Har Har Gange' on Kartik Purnima.

Reports said that more than 11 lakh earthen lamps were illuminated on the city's iconic ghats along the Ganga. (PTI)