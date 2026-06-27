Extra coach to be added in two trains

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 26: Keeping in view the extra rush of passengers during the peak season, Jammu Division of Northern Railway has decided to attach one additional 3rd AC coach in two important trains.

One extra 3rd AC coach will be added to Train No. 12426 (New Delhi-Rajdhani Express) from 04 July 2026 to 08 July 2026 and to Train No. 04082 (SMVDK-NDLS Special) from 07 July 2026 to 11 July 2026.

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Adding an extra 3rd AC coach will help in clearing the waiting list and save passengers from last-minute inconvenience.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu, Uchit Singhal said: "Coach augmentation is done after continuous monitoring of passenger trends. With this extra 3rd AC coach, more passengers will get confirmed seats and the waiting list will reduce."