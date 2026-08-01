Extant security scenario compels Kartarpur corridor to remain suspended: Govt tells Parl

NEW DELHI, Jul 31 : The Centre has received representations from Sikh religious groups and organisations for "early reopening" of the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, but the extant security scenario compels the corridor to "remain suspended", the government informed Parliament on Friday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said this in response to a query in the Lok Sabha.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was asked whether the government had received representations from Sikh community leaders, Members of Parliament and civil society urging "early reopening" of the corridor in view of its immense religious and emotional significance.

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"An Agreement between the Government of the Republic of India and the government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for the facilitation of Pilgrims to visit Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, Pakistan, was signed on October 24, 2019 in order to fulfill the long-standing demand of the pilgrims to have easy and smooth access to the holy Gurudwara and to operationalise the Corridor for the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji," Singh said.

The agreement was extended for a further five-year period in October 2024.

However, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the services of Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor were suspended with effect from May 7, 2025, he said.

"While the government has received representations from Sikh religious groups and organisations regarding Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, the extant security scenario compels Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor to remain suspended," the minister said. (PTI)