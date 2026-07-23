New Delhi, Jul 23: Advocates at the Supreme Court on Thursday recited the Constitution's Preamble as part of their "Save Democracy, Save Constitution" campaign in support of the Jantar Mantar protest and opposing the police action on protestors.

Senior advocates Indira Jaising and S Muralidhar led the recitation by the lawyers during the apex court's lunch recess.

President of the Supreme Court Bar Association and senior advocate Vikas Singh was also present there.

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Talking to reporters, Jaising said, "We are here to stand with the students. We are here to stand on the side of justice. We are here to demand justice for the students. We are not here to agitate for ourselves. This is not about us."

"This concerns the rights of students, and it is the duty of lawyers to stand before the Supreme Court and demand justice for them. The role and function of the Supreme Court of India is to dispense justice. That is why we are here, in the temple of justice, with our demands," she said.

The CJP, an organic movement against paper leaks and alleged irregularities in the examination system that started with a comment from Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, referring to youngsters as "cockroaches", has been sitting at Jantar Mantar since June 20.

The protest gathered traction as activist Sonam Wangchuk and a group of students from the Left-affiliated AISA started a hunger strike. (Agencies)