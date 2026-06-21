Exports rise 15 pc in Apr-June 14 despite global uncertainties: Goyal

NEW DELHI, June 21:

The country's merchandise exports rose by about 15 per cent during April-June 14 this year despite global economic uncertainties, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

The Commerce Ministry will formally release the export and import data for June on July 15.

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Goyal said that despite 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the US, India's exports in 2025-26 recorded healthy growth.

"Even now, if we see April, May and 14 days of June. I have data until June 14, it (exports growth) is 15 per cent," he said during an interaction with chartered accountants in Mumbai.

India's exports climbed to a six-month high of 18 per cent to USD 45.2 billion in May, while the trade deficit widened to USD 28.21 billion.

During April-May 2026-27, exports rose 16.09 per cent to USD 88.91 billion and imports jumped 15.14 per cent to USD 145.35 billion. The trade deficit stood at USD 56.44 billion during the period.

He also urged the chartered accountants to contribute to make India a 'Viksit Bharat'.

"And where does Viksit Bharat begin? It begins in North Mumbai. We have to handle our own area first," he said.

Goyal is a Lok Sabha member from the Mumbai (North) constituency. He has called upon senior officials, including the municipal commissioner and corporators, to start a cleanliness campaign here tomorrow.

"We all have to make a collective effort for this. We keep our house clean, we also have to keep our area clean, keep our society clean, keep our kaarobaar (business) also clean," the Minister said. (PTI)