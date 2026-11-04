Explosion Damages Rail Track In Rajasthan

JAIPUR, Nov 4: An explosion on a railway track in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district left two concrete blocks supporting the track damaged and prompted authorities to cancel train services on the Suratgarh-Anupgarh route, officials said on Wednesday.

The explosion occurred on Tuesday night near 50 GB village, about 45 minutes after a passenger train had passed through the area, police said.

Two concrete blocks beneath the railway track were damaged in the blast, leaving a crater around two feet deep.