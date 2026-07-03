NEW DELHI, Jul 2: WhatsApp has announced plans to roll out a username feature later this year, allowing those on its platform to communicate without sharing their phone numbers. The Meta-owned messaging platform maintains that the feature is aimed at enhancing privacy, particularly in group chats and interactions with new contacts. The company has already opened early reservations for usernames.

Why is WhatsApp introducing a username feature?

The username feature is intended to let users connect without revealing their phone numbers, offering an extra layer of privacy and protection. According to WhatsApp, the feature is optional and aims to make interactions with new contacts and participation in group chats more secure by reducing the need to share personal contact details.

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The company says the feature will be introduced gradually later this year with multiple safeguards built into the system.

Why are experts and users concerned?

The proposed feature has triggered worry among cybersecurity experts, startup founders and some users who fear it could lead to impersonation, spoofing and financial fraud through lookalike usernames. Some public figures, including MobiKwik CEO Bipin Preet Singh and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, have said that close variations of their names appear to have already been reserved, fuelling concerns about possible wider misuse once the feature becomes mainstream.

Industry watchers have cautioned that shifting trust from a visible phone number to a platform-managed identity could dilute accountability.

Government missive to WhatsApp:

On Wednesday, the Centre issued a notice to Meta, saying the new WhatsApp feature could "materially increase" online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams and impersonation attacks by enabling bad actors to contact victims using misleading usernames. It has asked Meta to explain why action should not be initiated under the IT Act and related rules, sought detailed documents within three days, and directed the company to pause the feature until all consultations are completed "to the satisfaction of the Government".

What WhatsApp says:

While the clock is ticking on that three-day timeline given by the Government - and it would be interesting to see how WhatsApp defends its latest move before authorities - a spokesperson for the platform, in a statement on Wednesday, maintained that the feature is not yet live and will be rolled out gradually later this year with multiple safeguards. WhatsApp asserts that usernames are optional, cannot be searched by strangers and that users can enable an additional "username key", requiring both elements to be in place before someone can initiate contact.

In a set of FAQs released on Thursday, WhatsApp reiterated it has reserved usernames of public figures, celebrities, government entities and Meta-verified accounts, along with lookalike derivatives, so they can only be claimed by legitimate owners. It has also dismissed as "false" claims that popular or well-known usernames are being reserved by others. Users who link their Instagram or Facebook accounts can opt for matching usernames to establish ownership before unlinking them later if they so choose, it says.

WhatsApp says it will display contextual warnings for first-time messages, such as whether the sender is a new account, shares mutual groups or is messaging from another country. It also plans to limit outreach by new accounts, block repeated attempts to guess username keys, and monitor 'reports and blocks' to detect impersonation and scam patterns.

What happens next?

The government is awaiting Meta's response to its notice before deciding its next course of action. But it has already made it clear that unless the response is found to be satisfactory, unless they can "assure and convince, WhatsApp won't be allowed to proceed with the rollout.

While WhatsApp maintains that the username feature strengthens privacy without compromising safety, experts feel that success on the ground will depend on how effectively the platform detects impersonation, verifies identities and protects ordinary users and small businesses - not just high-profile accounts - from abuse.

The Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) has, however, expressed concern over the Centre's missive, saying the notice to WhatsApp has no clear basis in law.

"It is an attempt by the executive to decide what a company may build and ship, which no statute permits," the digital rights advocacy group said.

In a social media post, the IFF further wrote: "MeitY does not name any provision that lets it approve a product feature before release or order one withdrawn, because there is none, and the provisions it does cite do not supply that power." (PTI(