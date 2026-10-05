Expert lecture on Periodontal Medicine held

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 4: A lecture on “Periodontal Medicine in the Era of Multimorbidity” was held, here today, as part of the Colgate Expert Lecture Series. The academic session was conducted for the dental practitioners which focused on the evolving role of periodontal health in contemporary clinical practice.

The lecture was delivered by Dr Sania, Associate Professor, Department of Dentistry, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME). The session provided an opportunity for dental professionals to engage with current concepts in periodontal medicine and understand the importance of managing periodontal disease in patients presenting with multiple systemic health conditions.

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Periodontal medicine represents an important interface between oral and systemic health. Periodontal diseases are chronic inflammatory conditions that affect the supporting tissues of the teeth and may have important associations with systemic disorders. In an era of multimorbidity—where patients may simultaneously have conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and other chronic illnesses—dentists increasingly need to consider the patient’s overall health while planning periodontal care.

A comprehensive, patient-centred and interdisciplinary approach can contribute to better oral health management and overall healthcare outcomes.

Dr Sania’s academic expertise and clinical perspective added value to the discussion, highlighting the need for dental practitioners to remain updated with emerging evidence and adopt a holistic approach to patient care.

Senior dental surgeons, including, Dr Gautam Sharma who is a periodontist and consultant at University of Jammu; Dr Rajiv Mengi, consultant J&K Health Services; and Dr Vibha Raina, secretary, Indian Dental Association, Jammu, were present on the occasion.

The programme was organized as part of Colgate’s continuing professional education initiatives aimed at supporting knowledge enhancement among dental practitioners.

Sumeet Gandotra and Sachin Manhas from Colgate were also present during the event.

The event concluded with an emphasis on the growing significance of periodontal health as an integral component of comprehensive healthcare, particularly in patients with complex and multiple health needs.