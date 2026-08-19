Experimental stoppage of trains at Manwal and Kathua Stations

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 18: For the convenience of rail passengers, Northern Railway has decided to provide a two -minute temporary/experimental stoppage for some trains at Manwal and Martyr Captain Sunil Kumar Choudhary Kathua stations.

According to a notification in this regard, issued by the Jammu Division, Train No. 12446 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - New Delhi Express will have stoppage at Manwal Station from 20:40 to 20:42 hours, while Train No. 12445 New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express will have stoppage at this station from 06:05 to 06:07 hours, with effect from August 23, 2026.

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Similarly, Train No. 14804 Jammu Taw - Bhagat Ki Kothi Express will have stoppage at Martyr Captain Sunil Kumar Choudhary Kathua Station from 10:01 to 10:03 hours from August 23, while Train No. 14803 Bhagat Ki Kothi - Jammu Tawi Express will have stoppage at Martyr Captain Sunil Kumar Choudhary Kathua at 04:40 to 04:42 hours from: August 23.

Train No. 12208 Jammu Tawi - Kathgodam Express will have two-minute stoppage at Martyr Captain Sunil Kumar Choudhary Kathua Station at 00:18 hours from August 23, 2026, while Train No. 12207 Kathgodam - Jammu Tawi Express will have stoppage at this Station from 07:50 to 07:52 hours, with effect from August 25, 2026.

Passengers have been requested to check the NTES App or dial 139 for the latest updates in this regard.