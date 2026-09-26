Expenditure on sports infrastructure exposes sharp Jammu-Kashmir disparity

From Rs 1.18 cr to Rs 17.35 cr: Gap widens in one year

District-wise spending reveals uneven fund utilisation

Mohinder Verma

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JAMMU, Sept 25: The expenditure on sports infrastructure has brought to the fore a wide disparity between Jammu and Kashmir in the flow and utilisation of funds, with Kashmir's 10 districts recording more than three times the expenditure of Jammu's 10 districts under the J&K Sports Council's UT Capex during the Financial Year 2024-25.

The figures provided in the Legislative Assembly by the Minister for Youth Services and Sports Department show that while Rs 43.51 crore was sanctioned for Kashmir and Rs 32.82 crore for Jammu, the disparity widened dramatically at the expenditure stage.

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Kashmir spent Rs 25.36 crore against Rs 32.82 crore released, while Jammu spent only Rs 8.01 crore against Rs 26.60 crore released. Thus, Kashmir's actual expenditure was Rs 17.35 crore higher than Jammu's.

Of the combined Rs 33.37 crore actually spent by the J&K Sports Council across the two regions in 2024-25, Kashmir accounted for Rs 25.36 crore and Jammu only Rs 8.01 crore. This means around 76 per cent of the combined expenditure was recorded in Kashmir, leaving about 24 per cent for Jammu, despite both regions having 10 districts each.

The disparity is particularly striking because the figures for 2023-24 present a substantially different picture. In that year, Jammu had a higher sanctioned amount under Sports Council UT Capex than Kashmir.

Jammu's 10 districts together had Rs 42.71 crore sanctioned, compared with Rs 40.99 crore for Kashmir. However, only Rs 19.76 crore was released to Jammu, against Rs 25.61 crore released to Kashmir. Actual expenditure stood at Rs 15.30 crore in Jammu and Rs 16.48 crore in Kashmir, with the difference being around Rs 1.18 crore.

Within a year, however, the expenditure gap widened dramatically to Rs 17.35 crore, highlighting a significant change in the utilisation pattern between the two regions.

Within Kashmir province, Srinagar recorded the highest expenditure at Rs 8.15 crore against Rs 16.72 crore sanctioned and Rs 11.03 crore released. In Jammu province, Jammu district received the largest sanction of Rs 17.99 crore and Rs 14.53 crore was released, but expenditure was only Rs 1.97 crore.

The district-level figures indicate that the regional disparity is not merely linked to the overall size of allocations but is also reflected in the extent to which sanctioned and released funds were actually utilised.

The disparity is also visible in the Youth Services & Sports figures under UT Capex for 2024-25. Jammu division had Rs 5.26 crore allocated, of which Rs 3.48 crore was utilised, while Kashmir had Rs 5.79 crore allocated and Rs 4.67 crore utilised.

The pattern continued into 2025-26, when the difference in allocations became larger. Jammu had Rs 7.32 crore allocated and Rs 5.11 crore utilised, while Kashmir had Rs 10.56 crore allocated and Rs 6.03 crore utilised. Thus, Kashmir's allocation was about Rs 3.24 crore higher, while utilisation was about Rs 91.9 lakh higher.

The sharp regional disparity calls for a transparent review of the allocation, release and utilisation of sports funds so that infrastructure development is not unevenly concentrated in one region.

The Government should consider putting in place clear district-wise targets for utilisation, regularly reviewing unspent or under-utilised funds and ensuring that sanctioned projects are completed within stipulated timelines. Moreover, a need-based approach, particularly for districts with inadequate sports facilities and large rural populations, could help ensure that athletes across Jammu and Kashmir get more equitable access to grounds, indoor halls, courts, coaching and other sporting infrastructure.

Responding to a query by BJP MLA from Doda West Shakti Raj Parihar regarding the promotion of women's participation in sports, particularly in rural areas where social and infrastructural barriers are higher, the Minister for Youth Services and Sports said that "the department in coordination with recognized sports associations is taking various measures to increase the participation of women and girls".

The Minister said the measures include the creation and upgradation of sports infrastructure in rural areas, including indoor halls, playfields, sports stadiums and courts. "Moreover, the department is also organising sports competitions and youth engagement activities at district, zonal and grassroots levels to provide regular opportunities to girls, besides promoting women-specific sporting activities", he added.

Other measures include identification and nurturing of sporting talent from rural and remote areas through regular competitions and coaching activities, as well as encouraging female coaches, instructors and women officials wherever available to facilitate greater participation of girls and address social and accessibility barriers.