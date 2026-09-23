Expedite transfer policy process: AJBRCEAK

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 22: All Jammu Based Reserved Category Employees Association Kashmir (AJBRCEAK) has urged the Government to expedite the process of framing and notifying the Comprehensive Transfer Policy for Jammu-based reserved-category employees serving in the Kashmir Division, saying that the long delay has caused growing concern among employees and their families.

Reacting to the Government's recent reply in the Legislative Assembly to a question raised by MLA Kathua, Bharat Bhushan, Chairman AJBRCEAK Vipen Kumar said that the response appears to repeat the position stated earlier, without indicating any concrete progress or a definite timeline for notification. The Government has stated that the matter is under active examination and that a committee is preparing a draft framework, while implementation would follow scrutiny of data and consideration of legal, administrative, cadre-management and security aspects.

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"If the Government's latest reply is compared with its earlier position, it appears that there has been no visible movement towards a final, time-bound notification. Simply stating that the matter is under examination cannot be the end of the process. Employees need a concrete decision," Kumar said.

He questioned why the process was taking so long when the issue has remained under consideration for several years and has repeatedly been raised before the Government and the administration.

AJBRCEAK has been seeking a comprehensive mechanism for Jammu-based reserved-category employees serving in Kashmir, and the demand has also been raised before senior government authorities in the past.

Kumar said that the formation of a Government committee, as well as initiatives by political representatives to take up the concerns of reserved-category employees, are welcome steps. However, committees must ultimately lead to accountability, recommendations and a time-bound decision.

"Our prime demand remains the notification of a Comprehensive Transfer Policy. Designating suitable posts at the divisional level or taking other interim administrative measures may provide immediate relief, but a properly notified transfer policy is the permanent solution," he said.