Expect to create 6,440 jobs via Rs 1,166 cr investment on 2 units in YEIDA:Spark Minda

NEW DELHI, Aug 19: Auto components maker Spark Minda on Wednesday said it expects to create around 6,440 jobs through its two new manufacturing units in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region entailing an investment of Rs 1,166 crore.

The ground-breaking ceremony of the two new units at Sector-10 and Sector-24, YEIDA, representing a combined investment of Rs 1,166 crore was virtually held in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the sidelines of the UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026 in the capital, the company said in a statement.

The company further said its existing security systems, die-casting and wiring harness plants in Noida and Greater Noida already anchor a significant part of its India manufacturing footprint.

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The two new units at Sector-10 and Sector-24, YEIDA, extend that same Gautam Buddh Nagar industrial cluster rather than starting a footprint from scratch, it added.

The new facilities will add ignition switch-cum-steering locks, mechatronic components and related connection systems at scale, taking projected employment across the two YEIDA units to close to 6,440 people, the company said.

"Noida has been home to Spark Minda since our early years, and this expansion is doubling down on that relationship. Every new plant we add in this cluster builds on capability we have spent decades developing here, in engineering, in supplier relationships and in people," Spark Minda Group Chairman Ashok Minda said.

The company said it has separately confirmed a new joint venture plant with Japan's Toyodenso Co Ltd to manufacture advanced automotive switches and it will be established in Noida as planned and is expected to begin operations in Q4 FY27. (PTI)