Expanding Medical Education

The NMC's decision to sanction 50 additional MBBS seats each at Government Medical College, Jammu, and GMC, Srinagar, is more than a bureaucratic formality - it is a hundred new doors opening for young people in Jammu and Kashmir who dream of becoming doctors. With both colleges now sanctioned for 250 seats annually, the UT's medical education footprint has taken a substantial leap, and the timing could not be more fitting. This expansion arrives precisely when J&K's health infrastructure is undergoing its own transformation. New GMCs have come up in several districts, and a network of upgraded Sub-District Hospitals and District Hospitals is steadily extending secondary care deeper into the region. More MBBS seats mean a larger, homegrown pool of doctors to staff these facilities in the years ahead - a pipeline the UT desperately needs rather than a one-time headline.

The case for GMC Jammu is particularly compelling. It functions as the main referral hospital for the entire Jammu division, absorbing patient load from every district that funnels its serious cases upward. Add to this the seasonal surge of winter migration, when patients and even health functionaries move down from Kashmir, and the pressure on Jammu's wards, OPDs and faculty multiplies well beyond what its sanctioned strength was built for. The NMC's Letter of Permission comes with strict conditions - faculty strength, infrastructure, biometric attendance, CCTV surveillance, hospital management systems - all meant to ensure that a seat on paper translates into a seat in a real classroom. Here, an uncomfortable imbalance persists. GMC Srinagar carries a noticeably stronger faculty complement than GMC Jammu, to a degree where several departments in Jammu are visibly overstretched. The deputation of roughly 300 staff members to the Bone and Joint Hospital in Jammu only compounds this stretch, pulling manpower away from the parent institution at the very moment its intake is growing. If this gap is not addressed, GMC Jammu risks breaching the very student-teacher ratio the NMC exists to safeguard - inviting the penalties the regulator has explicitly warned against.

J&K's MBBS intake has nearly doubled under the present dispensation, a record worth acknowledging. The task now is twofold: the Government must urgently rebalance faculty strength in Jammu's favour, and every other medical college in the UT - Anantnag, Baramulla, Rajouri, Doda, Kathua and the rest - must be pushed to match the standards that earned Jammu and Srinagar their new seats.