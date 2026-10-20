Exhibition organized by CBC on 12 years of Modi Govt concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Oct 19: The eight-day multimedia exhibition organized by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, on 12 years of Modi Government was concluded here today.

Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, Jugal Kishore Sharma was the chief guest on the concluding day.

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MLA Katra, Baldev Raj Sharma was also present during the event.

The exhibition, which commenced on October 12, 2026, served as an extensive public outreach campaign highlighting a decade and more of transformative growth, government initiatives, and welfare programs across the region.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Jugal Kishore said, "Prime Minister, NarendraModi has freed the nation from the clutches of middlemen and brought real development in the country by ensuring that the benefits reach intended beneficiaries."

Highlighting the transformative journey of the country over the past 12 years, the MP said, "The remarkable achievements recorded during the 12 years of the NDA government must reach every individual across the region so that people can clearly witness the stark difference in how India has transformed since 2014."

MLA Reasi, Baldev Raj Sharma, appreciated the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) for organizing an impactful multimedia exhibition in the constituency aimed at generating public awareness.

Neha Jalali, Director, CBC and PIB, in her welcome address, highlighted the landmark achievements recorded during 12 years of development under the Union Government.

She emphasized that India's growth trajectory toward becoming a Viksit Bharat rests on strong socio-economic and security foundations, pointing out a significant decline in stone-pelting and terror incidents and a restored sense of peace and stability in Jammu & Kashmir.

The exhibition showed displays of various Schemes launched by Modi Government. Experts from various departments made people aware about various schemes of GoI.