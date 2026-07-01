Exhibition on Sanskrit, Siddham script held in Beijing

BEIJING, Jun 30: An exhibition showcasing Sanskrit calligraphy and the Siddham script, highlighting the shared cultural and civilisational heritage of India and China, was held in Beijing, officials said on Tuesday.

Titled "Sanskrit Ink in the Courtyard", the exhibition was organised by the Beijing-based Courtyard Institute and featured works by Sanskrit enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds, the Indian Embassy here said in a social media post.

The exhibition celebrated the beauty of Sanskrit and the Siddham script, reflecting centuries of cultural and intellectual exchange between India and China, it said.

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The Siddham script was widely used by Indian Buddhists and still remains in use in some East Asian countries, especially for writing mantras and religious texts.

India's Deputy Chief of Mission Angeline Premalatha attended the event.

Sanskrit studies are witnessing a renewed interest in China in recent years, more than 2,000 years after the ancient Indian language reached the country along with Buddhism and left a profound impact on Chinese monarchs and scholars over the centuries.

Speaking at an event here last year, Wang Bangwei, Director of the Institute of Oriental and Indian Studies at Peking University and a noted scholar of Sanskrit and Sino-Indian Buddhist studies, had said that Sanskrit studies in China were on an upswing.

Peking University, one of China's oldest institutions of higher learning, recently completed 100 years of Sanskrit teaching.

Sanskrit made its way to China from the days of Kumarajiva, who was one of the early Indian scholars who brought the language to the country.

Kumarajiva was instrumental in translating Buddhist sutras into the Chinese language during his stay in China over 2,000 years ago and was honoured with the royal title of "National Teacher of China".

According to scholars, Kumarajiva was the first among the numerous scholars who laid a firm foundation for civilisational links between India and China through the spread of Buddhist philosophy and Sanskrit learning. (PTI)