Exhibition of solo paintings by Shivani Khajuria begins

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 20: A five-day solo painting exhibition by renowned artist Shivani Khajuria commenced here today at Kala Kendra after the inauguration done by eminent artist Bhushan Kesar.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by distinguished artists and art enthusiasts including Mahesh Sharma, Bhagwati Sharma, Bhishamdar Mehta, Veena Handa, and Dr. Javaid Rahi, Secretary, Kala Kendra Jammu.

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Organized by the Kala Kendra Society, Jammu, the exhibition showcases rare painting collections by Shivani Khajouria, whose works reflect deep artistic sensitivity and creative excellence.

Speaking on the occasion, Veena Handa praised Shivani Khajuria for her rich portrayal of human emotions, experiences and contemporary realities.

Dr. Javaid Rahi announced that Kala Kendra would organize an interactive session with Shivani Khajuria during the exhibition, enabling young artists and art lovers to benefit from her experience of over 25 years in the field of visual arts.

Shivani Khajuria said that she was preparing for this exhibition for many years and considered it a milestone in her artistic journey.

Mahesh Sharma and senior journalist Sunil Dua also spoke on the occasion.

The exhibition will remain open to the public for the next five days.