Excessive centralisation by Govts’ weakend States: Omar

‘Education, Health better run by States’

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, Aug 17: Calling for a stronger federal structure, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today said excessive centralisation has weakened States and argued that successive Central Governments, and not just the BJP-led dispensation, are responsible for the trend.

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Speaking to reporters here, the Chief Minister said the weakening of States was not solely the result of policies pursued by the BJP, but had taken place under different Governments at the Centre over the years.

"It is not only the fault of BJP. Different Central Governments have played this role of weakening the states," he said.

Omar said the Centre should leave State issues to the States and focus on its own subjects and stressed that matters such as education and health are better handled by state Governments.

The Chief Minister alleged that Central agencies had increasingly been vested with authority that encroached upon the jurisdiction of states, adding that the trend was visible during the tenure of previous UPA Governments as well and was not confined to the present dispensation.

He also accused the Centre of routinely interfering in matters that should be left to state governments.

Referring to the controversy surrounding the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Omar said the issue illustrated the consequences of excessive centralisation.

He cited the demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the row as an example of how decisions taken centrally can generate wider political and administrative fallout.

Responding to a question on the BJP's protest against the National Conference-led Government in Jammu, Omar said demonstrations were a natural part of the opposition's role in a democracy.

"BJP is in the opposition and that is their job. What should I do?" he remarked.

On the controversy surrounding the singing of Vande Mataram, Omar said there was no reason for a dispute after the Congress clarified that all the prescribed verses had been sung.

He said the inclusion of Vande Mataram in official functions was a new practice and that political parties and participants alike would require time to adjust.

"This was the first time that Vande Mataram was included. It takes time to adjust and understand how to go about it," he said, recalling that this year's Independence Day function was also his first experience with the change in protocol.

Asked about PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's remarks on Article 370 and her reference to being a "Dimagi Naxal", Omar declined to comment on her statements or social media posts.

"Why are you asking me about what Mehbooba tweets? Her daughter runs it," he said.