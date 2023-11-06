Excepting 23, all posts of migrants filled; 1785 houses to be handed over by March: LG

‘350 pc increase in foreign tourists post G20 meet’

*3 more Bhawans for yatris in Jammu, people gave Rs 200 cr

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Nov 5: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said there has been 350 percent increase in foreign tourists visiting Kashmir following G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting in Srinagar in May this year and asserted that situation has changed in the Valley with stone pelting becoming part of history and people living life at their will following no dictations of bandh calls etc.

Addressing a function in New Delhi, Sinha said three more Bhawans for Shri Amarnath Ji pilgrims will be constructed in Jammu for which people have given Rs 200 crore while another Bhawan is being constructed in 3.5 acres of land at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar.

Referring to rehabilitation scheme for Kashmiri migrants, he said there was approval of 6000 jobs and 6000 houses for them in Kashmir in two phases.

“Excepting 23 posts, all vacancies have been filled and these posts too will be given shortly. Earlier, only 665 houses had been constructed but now we have given 1665 houses. Another 1789 houses will be ready before March next while all houses will be complete in 2024,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He added that he is in constant touch with Kashmiri migrants and rest of the minorities on their situation.

Asserting that situation has changed and 90 percent people are satisfied, Sinha said night life, music and cinema have returned to Kashmir and next generation is full of confidence.

“Stone pelting has become part of history. Calls for strikes by Pakistan and their conspirators don’t matter anymore in the Valley. Educational institutions and businesses run smoothly. People don’t follow any dictates and are living lives at their will,” he said, adding that the Government of India has played a crucial role in the situation.

He said G20 TWG meeting was conducted successfully in Kashmir in May this year with the blessings of Baba Amarnath and Mata Vaishno Devi despite negative efforts by the adversary.

Everything went well, Sinha said, adding that number of tourists which was 1.86 crore last years is expected to touch 2.25 crore this year. It was because of G20 impact that arrival of foreign tourists has gone up by 350 percent, he added.

The Lieutenant Governor mentioned about number of facilities which are coming up in Jammu and Kashmir for Shri Amarnath Ji pilgrims.

He said a Bhawan is being constructed for the pilgrims at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar City in 3.5 acres of land which will be completed before start of yatra next year and the pilgrims will be able to stay there.

“A replica of Baba Amarnath Ji and a temple is also being constructed inside the Bhawan,” he added.

In Jammu, Sinha said, one Bhawan has been completed while three more will be constructed.

“There is no shortage of funds for these Bhawans as people have given Rs 200 crore. We are trying to construct the Bhawans at the earliest,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said 54-55 Government employees have been dismissed from the services for their involvement in anti-national activities.

He declared that the process will continue and those who have helped the militants will not be allowed to get the Government money.

Without naming PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, Sinha said some persons used to say that there will be no one to pick the Indian flag in Kashmir but now the situation is such that there is shortage of flags even in Pulwama and Shopian districts.

On Industrial investments, he said since independence, Jammu and Kashmir received Rs 14,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore investments but after introduction of new Industrial Development Scheme with the efforts Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the UT Government has received proposals to the tune of Rs 86,000 crore.

“Proposals worth Rs 30,000 crore are on ground and the figure is going up,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He also referred to end of bi-annual Durbar Move practice in Jammu and Kashmir saying 700 trucks loaded of files used to move after every six months while 900 rooms were taken on rent in Srinagar and 700 in Jammu.

“We ended the practice and now all offices have been converted into e-offices,” he said.