Ganderbal, Nov 23: Member of Parliament Mian Altaf Ahmed Larvi on Monday said that the government must ensure complete transparency in all examinations, as complaints of irregularities have become common.

Speaking with media persons at the annual day of Qamria Model Higher Secondary School Saloora Ganderbal, Mian Altaf said most people have the complaint that there is no transparency in exams.

He referred to the NEET exam in India, saying that such incidents happened for the second time and a Union Minister had to go.

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"Looking at all these circumstances, it becomes a big duty of the government that in this matter it should remain very vigilant, very careful, and the system should be made as transparent as possible," he said.

On the recent Forest Department (FAA) paper leak allegations, Mian Altaf said what happened should not have happened. He said the government claims the matter was limited, it did not let it spread and it controlled it.

"Now after investigation, if something comes to the fore, then a person can comment fully on it," he said.

He stressed that it is very necessary that these exams should remain transparent.

"Children are working so hard, their parents are spending so much money, after that if such incidents happen, then this is a matter of great worry for all of us," Mian Altaf said.(GNS)