‘Example Of Sacrifice, Unwavering Resolve’: Amit Shah Greets PM Modi On 76th Birthday

NEW DELHI, Sep 17: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising his 25 years of public service and describing his political journey as an example of sacrifice, national service and unwavering resolve.

Calling the prime minister a symbol of tireless hard work, sacrifice and foresight, Shah said, “The life of Modi ji, who has made ‘karma’ his ‘sadhana’ and national service the aim of his life, is an epic tale of penance, sacrifice and unwavering resolve.”

Born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat's Vadnagar, Modi turned 76 on Thursday.

Advertisement

“His journey, filled with service and dedication, is an inspiration for millions of countrymen,” Shah said on X.

“I pray to God that he remains long-lived and healthy, and under his leadership, the country continues to scale new heights of progress and moves forward towards achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047,” Shah said.

His journey from an ordinary volunteer to chief minister and then to the prime minister’s chair is a testament to the fact that when the goal of life is national service, even the most difficult resolutions can be fulfilled, Shah said.

“He worked viewing power not as an end in itself, but as a means for the welfare of the poor and nation-building,” Shah said.

The home minister also said that workers like him are fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with Modi in every role he has undertaken.

“The greatest characteristic of Shri Modi's leadership is that the last person in society has always been at the centre of his governance,” he said.

“When a mother stands at the threshold of her pucca house and gives her blessings, or a sister shares how the Ayushman card saved her family, that's when the true meaning of these schemes becomes clear,” Shah said in a series of posts on X.

Liberation from triple talaq and the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam have given women new confidence, while Startup India, Skill India and the New Education Policy have opened doors of opportunity for the youth, Shah said.

“This change in the lives of crores of people is Shri Modi's greatest asset… In regions where the word ‘development’ was never even mentioned, world-class infrastructure stands tall today under the leadership of Modi ji,” he said.

Shah cited the world's highest railway arch bridge, the Chenab Railway Bridge in Kashmir; a network of roads and bridges in the Northeast; Vande Bharat trains and semiconductor unit as symbols of a New India.

“The India that was once called part of the ‘Fragile Five’ is today, under Modi ji's leadership, among the world's fastest-growing major economies, and our passport is now viewed with respect,” he said.

The highest honours bestowed upon the prime minister by 36 countries are, in truth, an honour for all Indians, he added.

“Under Modi ji’s leadership, the country for the first time witnessed the policy of 'zero tolerance' against terrorism being implemented on the ground,” Shah said.

Citing the end of Article 370, surgical strikes, air strikes and Operation Sindoor, the home minister said these decisions have shown the world that India no longer just condemns, but delivers decisive response.

“Naxalism has been eradicated, decades-old disputes in the Northeast have been resolved through peace accords, and the borders are secure. A secure India is the first prerequisite for a prosperous India; Modi ji has proven this,” he said. (Agencies)