Examining the Safety and Quality Standards Followed by Zeelab Pharmacy

The quality, identity, strength, purity and appropriate handling of medicines can directly affect the result of a treatment and patient safety. Patients should be able to trust the quality of medicines they receive. This aspect is especially important when doctors prescribe medicines for long-term diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, infections, pain, or any other health condition.

This highlights the importance of making, testing, storing, and distributing medicines under proper quality control measures. The process of quality assurance starts with the manufacture of any product until it is made available to the public. Supply chain management also plays an important role in the quality of the medicines.

With this understanding, Zeelab Pharmacy aims to make quality-assured medicines accessible with its large network and quality-focused processes in sourcing, manufacturing and supply. The company also ensures that all medicines sold under the label pass through multiple quality checks and independent testing as part of its quality assurance approach.

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Zeelab Pharmacy’s Approach to Medicine Quality

The quality of a medicine depends on a series of interrelated processes. A product may be made as per the standard guidelines, but if it is not stored, transported, or handled correctly throughout the supply chain, its quality will not be the same.

The company ensures that medicines sold under the label are sourced from manufacturers and suppliers that are compliant with the regulatory guidelines.

The company carefully selects its manufacturing partners and looks for

Manufacturer selection

Quality of raw materials and ingredients

Procurement and sourcing

Batch-level quality checks

Finished product testing

Independent quality testing

Storage, transportation and distribution

Pharmaceutical products are consistently produced and controlled to maintain appropriate quality, according to WHO Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP).

For Zeelab Pharmacy, quality-focused processes can involve:

Selection of a manufacturer

The company selects manufacturing partners that follow regulatory compliance, manufacturing capabilities, quality systems, documentation, and previous performance, if available and verifiable. The licences and certificates used to verify all of these criteria include the WHO-GMP certificate, ISO, FSSAI, HACCP, FDA, SLA and MMC certifications.

Procurement and sourcing of raw material

Medicines and their ingredients need to be obtained through appropriate and traceable sources. The company works with trusted and government-approved manufacturing facilities and assesses COAs provided by the suppliers.

Batch-Level and In-Process Quality Checks

The company verifies the documentation for batch-level testing to determine whether a batch complies with standard parameters. The parameters being tested are dependent on the type of dosage and medicine being used. These tests involve weight uniformity, appearance, physical characteristics and other specific tests. These stages make a more thorough quality-assurance system.

Finished product testing

Medicines have to undergo multiple tests once they’re finished; the number of tests they have to go through depends on the dosage form, type of medicine and guidelines being followed. These tests involve assay, dissolution testing, microbial limits testing, and stability testing. Zeelab Pharmacy reviews and checks all the COA reports of finished medicines to ensure quality standards.

Independent quality testing

The company performs independent quality testing for its medicines that includes bioequivalence and other necessary tests to ensure regulatory compliance and medicine quality.

Storage, transportation and distribution

Once medicines enter the chain, it is important to maintain proper storage conditions. Products should be stored according to their specific requirements of temperature and moisture controls to help maintain product quality and stability.

Transparency Around Medicine Quality

Trust is an important consideration when people purchase medicines. Customers want assurance that the medicines they receive are genuine and that suppliers have sourced and handled them correctly in accordance with the relevant requirements.

Zeelab Pharmacy ensures transparency as they share their sourcing practices and discuss their business models, which clearly list why their medicines are genuine and safe. This helps customers understand better and minimises any confusion.

Building Consumer Trust Through Quality Standards

Consumer trust can be built by providing a sustained supply of quality medicines. The company has been following a set of inspections carried out as per SOPs to ensure standard quality and distribution of medicines that are safe and genuine.

It is important for consumers to select a medicine from a reliable and regulated supply channel as part of responsible medicine purchases.

Zeelab Pharmacy’s Role in Making Quality and Affordable Medicines Accessible

Accessible medicines are not necessarily affordable, and affordable medicines at most times are not easily accessible. Zeelab Pharmacy tackles both, as it works to make quality medicine both accessible and affordable for its consumers.

From selection and procurement of medicines to testing, storage, transport and distribution, all these steps play a part in ensuring that medicines are of high quality. The company plays an important role by checking for all the necessary critical steps.

The message for consumers is straightforward: systems and standards, testing, and responsible handling are what truly make a medicine valuable. Being aware of all of these can help you understand better and make more informed decisions.

The evolution of pharmaceutical supply chains will continue, and it will be vital to uphold strong quality practices, transparent documentation, and responsible distribution to ensure that patients have access to medicines that meet applicable quality and regulatory requirements.