Examine concerns of FMGE candidates: Ruhullah

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 8: Srinagar Member of Parliament Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi has urged the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to examine concerns raised by candidates who appeared in the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) held on June 28.

He has sought a review of the examination process amid complaints regarding the question paper, evaluation transparency and facilities at certain examination centres.

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In a letter addressed to the Executive Director of NBEMS, Mehdi said his office had received representations from several FMGE candidates highlighting issues related to the examination pattern, transparency in the evaluation process and the facilities available at some examination centres.

Describing the FMGE as an important qualifying examination that determines the eligibility of foreign medical graduates to practise medicine in India, Mehdi said maintaining high academic standards must go hand in hand with ensuring that the examination process remains fair, transparent and consistent with its objective of assessing the minimum competency expected of a medical graduate.

He said any perception of procedural shortcomings or inadequate examination conditions had the potential to undermine candidates' confidence in the process and warranted careful consideration.

The letter highlights concerns regarding the length and complexity of the question paper, the impact of time-intensive video-based questions, the absence of greater transparency in the evaluation process, and reported deficiencies in infrastructure and basic amenities at certain examination centres.

Mehdi said that if these concerns were found to be substantiated, they merited careful consideration in the interest of ensuring fairness and preserving the credibility of the examination.

He expressed hope that the concerns raised by the candidates would receive due attention and be considered appropriately by the examination authority.