Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 22: Education Minister Shamima Firdous on Sunday said that the Finance Accounts Assistants (FAA) recruitment irregularities case falls under the domain of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is best placed to decide the further course of action, while asserting that those responsible for the alleged irregularities must not be spared and held accountable.

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Speaking to media persons here, Shamima said that National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah had also staged a protest in Jammu in March 2023.

She, however, maintained that the present matter falls within the domain of Lieutenant Governor, who is looking into the issue and is best placed to decide the appropriate course of action.

"LG knows better what needs to be done in this matter. It falls under his domain," she said.

Firdous further asserted that whoever was responsible for the alleged irregularities must not be spared, making it clear that accountability must be ensured against those found guilty.