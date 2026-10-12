Ex-servicemen, widows, families sensitised for self-employment

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 11: Ex-servicemen, widows and their families in Anantnag were today sensitised about self-employment and entrepreneurship opportunities under Mission YUVA at an Udyam Jagriti Programme organised in the district.

The programme aimed to familiarise participants with the scheme and encourage them to explore viable business ventures as a source of sustainable livelihood.

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Officials and representatives from Sainik Welfare Srinagar, the Lead District Manager (LDM), Anantnag, the Employment Department, the Career Counselling Office and the Small Business Development Unit (SBDU) and Business Help Desk (BHD), Anantnag, participated in the programme.

A large number of ex-servicemen from the district attended the event.

The initiative seeks to promote entrepreneurship and self-employment among ex-servicemen and their families, enabling them to explore business opportunities and contribute to the local economy.

The programme also brought together officials from banking, employment and career counselling-related institutions to familiarise the participants with available opportunities under Mission YUVA.