Ex-servicemen Welfare Association projects issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 28: Ex-servicemen Welfare Association Akhnoor discussed burning issues of the ex-servicemen during a meeting held today.

The meeting in this connection was held under the leadership of its chairman, Lakhvinder Singh Sohal. The meeting expressed concern over the difficulties being faced by the retired force personnel and their families with regard to Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) empanelled hospitals. They expressed shock over the untimely death of the 25-year-old son of their associate Dev Raj of Ranjan village. They said the family faced the problem during the treatment as his dependent card expired after attaining age of 25. The boy was diagnosed with severe cardiomyopathy and during the treatment for the past about two years, his treatment was abruptly cut off. The young patient could not even secure disability certificate. And due to the lack of proper treatment and delay in the much needed urgent documentation and support, the boy could not survive.

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Lakhvinder Singh expressing pain and serious concern over the matter and urged the Ministry of Defence and the central organization ECHS to establish emergency compassionate medical waiver system. He argued that when a dependent child is diagnosed with a life threatening disease by an empanelled super-specialty hospital, medicare should never be discontinued.

The participants also discussed several other burning issues being faced by the ex-servicemen and their families. They also demanded construction of a Sainik House in Jammu and Sainik Hall at Akhnoor. They further demanded one more ECHS poly-clinic at Khour/Pallanwalla for easy access to the ex-servicemen and their families.

Capt Ramesh and Rameshwar Dutt urged the veterans to remain aware of the schemes launched by the Government for their welfare. Vijay Singh, Kaka Ram and Parveen Kumar also spoke on the occasion.