Ex-Servicemen raise civic issues at Akhnoor meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 25: The Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association, Akhnoor, today held its monthly meeting under the chairmanship of Lakhbir Singh Sohal, with veterans from the Army, Navy and Air Force participating.

The members discussed issues concerning the welfare of ex-servicemen and their families besides highlighting several civic issues affecting the Akhnoor area.

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The association expressed concern over the delay in long-pending projects, including the construction of a Sainik Bhawan, a bypass road and measures to tackle traffic congestion in Akhnoor town.

It also raised the issue of riverbank erosion along the Chenab in the Indri Pattan-Jourian area and urged the authorities to take effective flood protection measures.

The members decided to celebrate Independence Day by hoisting the National Flag in honour of the martyrs and proposed holding a joint meeting with ex-servicemen from paramilitary forces.

Chairman Lakhbir Singh Sohal informed the gathering that various issues, including the demand for an Ex-Servicemen Commission and improvement of electricity supply in rural areas, had been taken up with the concerned authorities.

The association welcomed the Government's decision to enhance the monthly penury grant for non-pensioner ex-servicemen from Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000 and increase financial assistance for the marriage of daughters from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks by Capt Romesh Chander Sharma.