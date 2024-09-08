Ex-RG Kar hospital principal had criminal nexus with co-accused for wrongful gains: CBI

KOLKATA, Sep 7 : Arrested former principal of RG Kar hospital Sandip Ghosh has been operating a “criminal nexus” along with the other “co-accused” for “wrongful gains”, according to initial findings of the CBI’s probe into financial irregularities at the medical establishment here, an officer claimed on Saturday.

The central probe agency had also placed the findings before a special court here during a hearing earlier in the week, he said.

The CBI had arrested Ghosh, two vendors, and his security person for their alleged involvement in financial irregularities at the state-run hospital, where the rape-murder of a young doctor has triggered nationwide protests.

“These (two) vendors were known to Ghosh since he was with the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital. We have found that they granted the contracts of RGKMC&H (RG Kar Medical College and Hospital) only because of their proximity with Ghosh,” the officer said.

Ghosh was posted at the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital for two years from 2016 to 2018.

He was subsequently transferred to the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, where he was posted till February 2021 before taking charge of RGKMC&H.

The CBI’s probe also revealed how Ghosh “favoured” the organisation belonging to his security guard’s wife by awarding the contract of a cafe inside the hospital, he said.

“Both these vendors were in Murshidabad and Ghosh brought them to Kolkata when he was made the principal of the RG Kar hospital. They were favoured for supply of materials to the hospital,” the officer said.

“It is revealed that they all have been frequently in touch with each other, which corroborates the allegation of criminal nexus as in the FIR,” the CBI had said in its submission in the special court in Alipore on September 3.

“Evidence collected during (the) investigation conducted so far, has revealed that Dr Sandip Ghosh, in criminal nexus with other co-accused persons, by way of illegal means, caused wrongful loss to the government and corresponding wrongful gain to himself and other accused persons,” the central agency said.

The CBI also claimed that the “letters of work order used to be addressed to different officers of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, but these were never handed over to them”.

The probe agency, the officer said, is also investigating the role of Ghosh’s security guard as “he was the person who used to contact vendors to sell the biomedical waste of the hospital”. (PTI)