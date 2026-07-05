Ex-Naib Sarpanch murdered over land dispute in Miran Sahib

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 4: An ex-Naib Sarpanch was murdered by his cousins over a pending land dispute in Miran Sahib Area here on Friday night, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Satinder Kumar (Bittu) of Gaiyan Village in Miran Sahib Area.

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Officials said the ex-Naib Sarpanch was allegedly assaulted with sharp-edged weapons by his cousins, identified as Ajay and Vijay, sons of Darshan Kumar and residents of Gaiyan Village, over a pending dispute related to a pathway owned by both the families.

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They said the victim, with severed hands and legs and throat injuries, was immediately taken to Government Medical College Jammu, where he succumbed during treatment.

Following the incident, police conducted overnight raids and arrested both the accused.

They were accordingly booked in case FIR number 95/2026 under sections 109, 115(2), 103 BNS and 4/25 Arms Act, with further investigation into the incident set into motion.