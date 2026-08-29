Ex-MP hands over two buses to CIBS Choglamsar

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Aug 28: Former Member of Parliament, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, flagged off and formally handed over two new school buses to the Central Institute of Buddhist Studies (CIBS), Deemed to be University, Choglamsar, Leh, as part of the 13 school buses sponsored for educational institutions across Ladakh.

The buses were received on behalf of the Institute by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Rajesh Ranjan; Deputy Registrar, Dr Tsering Choldan; and Principal, Senior Secondary School, Konchok Nawang.

Advertisement

The Vice-Chancellor, along with the faculty, staff and students of CIBS, expressed their heartfelt gratitude to former MP J T Namgyal for his continued support, commitment and valuable contribution towards strengthening educational infrastructure and promoting the welfare of students in Ladakh.

The newly provided buses will significantly facilitate the daily transportation of students residing in various villages in and around CIBS, ensuring safer, more convenient and reliable connectivity between their places of residence and the Institute. The initiative is expected to substantially ease the transportation challenges faced by students and contribute to their overall academic convenience and well-being.

The CIBS family placed on record its sincere appreciation and gratitude to Jamyang Tsering Namgyal for this valuable initiative and for his continued efforts towards the advancement of education and student welfare in Ladakh.