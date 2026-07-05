Ex- MLC urges LG to open registration counter at Langar

*Seeks restoration of convoy halt facility

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, July 4: Former MLC and Member of Baba Barfani Sewa Mandal (Moga), Subash Gupta has appealed to the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, and the Union Territory Administration to establish an official Shri Amarnath Yatra Registration Counter at Shiv Dham, Chhan Arorian, Kathua, and to restore the scheduled halt of Shri Amarnath Yatra convoys at the Baba Barfani Sewa Mandal Langar site, a facility that had greatly benefited pilgrims in previous years.

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Addressing media persons, Gupta said that the Baba Barfani Sewa Mandal has been rendering dedicated and selfless service to Shri Amarnath Yatra pilgrims for the last 24 years. The Langar site at Shiv Dham has developed into a major pilgrim service centre, providing accommodation for nearly 1,000 yatris, hygienic bathing and sanitation facilities, and free meals for more than 1,000 pilgrims at a time.

He informed that a 24-hour free medical camp has been established at the site, where medicines and primary healthcare services are being provided free of cost. In addition, ample parking facilities have been arranged, and the entire Shiv Dham complex has been equipped with CCTV surveillance systems to ensure the safety and security of visiting pilgrims.

Highlighting the concerns of pilgrims, Gupta noted that in previous years, Shri Amarnath Yatra convoys would halt at Shiv Dham for refreshments, meals, and rest, enabling thousands of devotees to benefit from the extensive facilities provided by the Sewa Mandal. However, this year the convoys are proceeding directly towards Jammu without stopping at Shiv Dham, depriving many pilgrims of these services.

Ex-MLC urged the Lt Governor and the UT Administration to restore the convoy halt facility at Shiv Dham, Chhan Arorian, in the larger interest of pilgrim welfare and convenience.