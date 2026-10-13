Ex-Minister Harbans Singh passes away

CM attends last rites

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 12: National Conference leader and former Minister, S. Harbans Singh passed away at a private hospital here early Monday. He was 84.

Advertisement

Singh, who was political advisor to National Conference (NC) president, Dr Farooq Abdullah, is survived by his wife, two sons and three daughters.

According to Kulwant Singh, the elder son of Late Singh, his father had been unwell for some time and was undergoing treatment at a Jammu hospital, where he breathed his last around 2 am today.

The last rites were held at the Shastri Nagar cremation ground at around 5 pm today. A large number of people from all walks of life attended his funeral. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Dy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, party treasurer Shammi Oberai, senior leaders Ajay Sadhotra, Rattan Lal Gupta and others were also present. Click here to watch video

Singh served as Cabinet Minister in the Government headed by Farooq Abdullah from 1996 to 2002.

The Chief Minister recalled Harbans Singh's dedicated service to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, praying for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the family to bear the irreparable loss.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the residence of the former Minister in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, to offer his condolences to the bereaved family.

National Conference president, Dr Farooq Abdullah also expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Harbans Singh.