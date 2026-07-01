Ex KCCI President Immovable Property Attached In Srinagar

Srinagar, Jul 1: J&K Police's Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing on Wednesday attached the immovable property of former Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) president Mubeen Ahmed Shah in connection with a 2020 FIR.

Officials said a CIK team raided Shah's residence at Buchwara, Dalgate, Srinagar, where the attachment proceedings were carried out in the presence of revenue officer.

The attached property comprises 12 marlas of land at Estate Buchwara.

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They said Shah, a former KCCI president, has been residing in Malaysia along with his family since December 2019.

The attachment has been carried out as part of the investigation into FIR No. 07/2020 registered at Police Station CIK.

The officials did not immediately disclose further details of the case. (AGENCIES)