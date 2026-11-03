BHOPAL, Nov 3: More than a month after the murder of a retired IAS officer in Bhopal, the police have arrested his caretaker from Agra in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, Varun Kumar, got hit by a police bullet after he allegedly tried to escape and scuffled with police personnel while being brought to Bhopal, they said.

He has been admitted to Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal for treatment, the police said.

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Former IAS officer Rakesh Agarwal was found dead with his throat slit at his residence in Bhopal's Ratibad area on September 30. His caretaker, Varun Kumar, the accused in the case, had been absconding since then, the police said. (PTI)