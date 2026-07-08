Ex-Chairperson Of Baramulla District Development Council Joins NC

Srinagar, Jul 8: Former chairperson of the District Development Council (DDC) Baramulla, Safina Baig, on Wednesday joined the ruling National Conference here.

Safina Baig is the wife of former deputy chief minister, and PDP co-founder Muzaffar Hussain Baig.

She joined the National Conference (NC) in the presence of party president Farooq Abdullah, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is also the vice president of the party.

Safina unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections as an Independent candidate from the Wagoora-Kreeri constituency in Baramulla.

She served as the chairperson of the DDC Baramulla, and later also headed the Jammu and Kashmir Haj Committee.

She was earlier associated with the PDP and the Sajad Lone-led Peoples' Conference.