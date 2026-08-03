Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan, Co-Accused Tomar Acquitted In Wrestlers' Sexual Harassment Case

NEW DELHI, Aug 3: A Delhi court on Monday acquitted former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and co-accused Vinod Tomar in a sexual harassment case filed by women wrestlers.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar acquitted ex-BJP MP Singh and Tomar, former WFI assistant secretary, in the case.

The court on July 2 had reserved the order for August 3 after completion of the final arguments in the case lodged by six women wrestlers.

Advertisement

In May 2024, a court had ordered the framing of a charge of criminal intimidation against Singh. It had, however, discharged him in a complaint filed by one of the six women wrestlers.

The Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against Singh, a six-time MP, on June 15 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

A detailed order is awaited. (PTI)