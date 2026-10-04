EWS Certificate Imbalance Must Be Seriously Looked Into: Speaker

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Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Sunday said the alleged regional imbalance in the issuance of Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) certificates must be seriously examined to ensure that no section of society faces injustice.Speaking to reporters in Sopore, Rather said he had directed the government to examine the issue and identify areas where there was scope for improvement.“Yes, I have directed the government to examine the same wherever there is scope of improvement to avoid injustice to any section of society,” Rather said. He today visited Meeras Mahal Museum in Sopore.