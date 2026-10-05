EWS certificate imbalance must be seriously looked into: Speaker

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 4: Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather today said the alleged regional imbalance in the issuance of Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) certificates must be seriously examined to ensure that no section of society faces injustice.

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Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of 'Youm-i-Meeras', a tribute to Late Atiqa Bano's contribution' programme organised by Majlis-un-Nisa at Meeras Mahal Museum, Highland Colony, opposite Government ITI, Sopore, Rather said he had directed the Government to examine the issue and identify areas where there was scope for improvement.

He said the matter should be seriously looked into so that no section of society suffers any injustice.

It is noteworthy that the issue was raised during the Autumn Session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, when Peoples Conference president and MLA Sajad Gani Lone moved a Calling Attention Motion on the alleged regional imbalance in the issuance of EWS certificates.

Rather was the Chief Guest at the programme, while MLA Sopore Irshad Rasool Kar and historian Mohammad Saleem Beigh were present as Guests of Honour.

Among other prominent dignitaries present on the occasion were Dr Rafeeq Masoodi, Advisor to Majlis-un-Nisa and Patron of Adbi Markaz Kamraz; Lal Chand, Additional Secretary, J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Srinagar; motivational speaker Aijaz-ul-Haq; Mohammad Amin Bhat, President, Adbi Markaz Kamraz; and Shabnum Tilgami, General Secretary, Adbi Markaz Kamraz.

Several other prominent personalities, writers, intellectuals and dignitaries were also present on the occasion.