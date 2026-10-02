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Everyone Must Strive to Strengthen Education System: Sakina Itoo

      Education Minister Sakina Itoo called upon everyone to work towards strengthening the education system so that every student has access to quality education.  She said this in her  address at the commemoration event organised by School...

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Daily Excelsior
07:24 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Education Minister Sakina Itoo called upon everyone to work towards strengthening the education system so that every student has access to quality education.  She said this in her  address at the commemoration event organised by School Education Department & Department of Culture on Gandhi Jayanti at Srinagar.

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