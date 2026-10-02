Everyone Must Strive to Strengthen Education System: Sakina Itoo
Education Minister Sakina Itoo called upon everyone to work towards strengthening the education system so that every student has access to quality education. She said this in her address at the commemoration event organised by School...
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Education Minister Sakina Itoo called upon everyone to work towards strengthening the education system so that every student has access to quality education. She said this in her address at the commemoration event organised by School Education Department & Department of Culture on Gandhi Jayanti at Srinagar.
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