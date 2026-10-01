NEW DELHI, Oct 1: Asserting that everyone has an equal right to access justice, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a petition filed by a former judicial officer seeking expeditious hearing on his pending plea before the Allahabad High Court.

"Whether a person is a bus conductor or a secretary of the state, everyone has an equal right to access justice," a bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana told the counsel appearing for the petitioner.

Before the high court, the former judicial officer has challenged his termination from service.

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The apex court initially observed that the petitioner should approach the high court and make a request there.

The petitioner's counsel told the bench that due to huge burden of cases in the high court, his plea has not been decided.

The bench observed that asking the high court to accord priority to the petitioner's plea would be unfair to other litigants who are waiting for their turn for adjudication on their pleas.

"In this space of constitutional equality, we will not create individualistic interventions," the bench observed.

It said the petitioner may pursue the matter before the appropriate court. (PTI)