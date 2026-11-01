New Delhi, Nov 1: Newly-appointed Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit on Sunday said restoring the Indian Air Force's sanctioned fighter squadron strength, advancing self-reliance in terms of platforms and weapon systems and ensuring tri-services synergy will be his top priorities.

A day after assuming charge as the 29th Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Dixit outlined his core focus areas under the acronym VAYU, defining his vision as Vigilance and operational readiness, Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance), Yukti (tactical innovation), and Unity of effort across the tri-services.

"Our security environment remains demanding. In addition, the character of war is being reshaped by new technologies and systems like drones, long-range precision weapons, space, cyber, AI and the electromagnetic spectrum," he said.

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"The Air Force, while transforming into the force that India will need in the next decade, must always be ready to fight and win," he said.

Explaining the four pillars of his VAYU vision, the Chief of Air Staff said restoring the IAF's combat strength towards the sanctioned level will also be his "foremost task".

"V is for Vigilance and readiness. Every squadron, every radar, every air defence unit along with each and every air warrior must be ready to respond at a moment's notice," he stressed.

The IAF Chief, elaborating on Aatmanirbharta, said Indian sensors, platforms and weapons will be the force's highest priority.

"We will fight with Indian solutions, and we will hold them in numbers and that must sustain operations demands. Our responsibility is to fight and win, but most importantly it is to deter conflict through credible air power," he said.

"Y is for Yukti, our ingenuity. Innovation in doctrine, procedures and in technology: networked, AI-enabled command and control; layered counter-drone defence; responsive maintenance, force protection, resilience and use of near-space as operational domains for the Air Force, are all areas which will be constantly monitored and progressed," he said.

The Chief of Air Staff said U is for Unity of effort.

"In step with the vision of JAI, Jointness, Aatmanirbharta and Innovation, we will plan and fight as one along with our Army, our Navy and our national agencies. Air power delivers most when it is integrated from the very first plan," he noted.

Air Chief Marshal Dixit added: "To the fellow citizens of my motherland, please trust that your Air Force is vigilant, ready and resolute."

"Our commitment is clear: to remain ready, to keep transforming and to deliver whenever the nation calls," he said. (Agencies)