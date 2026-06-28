Every life lost to drugs is a loss of national potential: VP

BENGALURU, June 28: "Every life lost to drugs is a loss of national potential," Vice President CP Radhakrishnan said on Sunday as he called for a whole-of-society movement to eradicate substance abuse and build a "Nasha Mukt Bharat."

Addressing the Nasha Mukt Bharat Conclave organised by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in association with the Narcotics Control Bureau and Disha Bodh Foundation during the university's 31st Foundation Day celebrations at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, the Vice President said substance abuse threatens not only individual health but also educational attainment, productivity, social cohesion and national development.

Calling upon educational institutions, families, healthcare professionals, law enforcement agencies and civil society to work together, he said the fight against drugs must begin with individuals and grow into a nationwide movement.

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Radhakrishnan urged students, particularly future doctors, nurses, pharmacists, psychologists, researchers and public health professionals, to become ambassadors of awareness and play a leading role in prevention, treatment, research and evidence-based policymaking.

He stressed that a "Nasha Mukt Bharat" is not merely about the absence of drugs but about promoting healthy choices, informed decisions, supportive families and resilient communities. He added that when drugs take control of the mind, individuals lose control over their own lives.

The Vice President also called for greater research in addiction medicine, mental health, behavioural sciences and community-based interventions, saying public policy must be guided by scientific evidence. He emphasised the role of technology, counselling services and peer support networks in tackling substance use disorders.

Referring to the Drug-Free Campus Campaign and e-pledge platform launched earlier this year at University of Delhi, he said the initiative had helped foster a drug-free campus environment and reiterated his commitment to promoting drug-free educational institutions.

Earlier, Radhakrishnan congratulated RGUHS on its Foundation Day, praising its contribution to health education, research and public health. He also administered polio vaccine drops to infants under the National Pulse Polio Drive in Karnataka and honoured former vice-chancellors of the university for their contributions.

Among those present were Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Andhra Pradesh Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer, Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister UT Khader and RGUHS Vice-Chancellor Dr Bhagavan.

(UNI)