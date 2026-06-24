Every Indian wants peaceful ties with China, says Owaisi

Hyderabad, Jun 24: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that every Indian citizen wants normal and peaceful ties with China, but it cannot be solely on Chinese terms.

The Hyderabad MP, in a post on 'X', said : "Indian interests have to be paramount and cannot be discarded in pursuit of normalcy with China. This has been our consistent policy and changing it now will be a disaster."

Owaisi in another post claimed China wants India to keep the border issue aside in pursuit of normalcy in bilateral ties, but Beijing is "unwilling" to do anything in return.

The AIMIM chief further said China provides close operational military support to Pakistan, and has refused to share hydrological data on the Brahmaputra with India.

"We are the one making concessions, including with considering early harvest on the border issue. Why? There has been no explanation from the @narendramodi government," Owaisi said. (Agencies)