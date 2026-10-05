Every heart risk call for early action: Dr Sushil

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 4: Dr Sushil Kumar Sharma, Head, Department of Cardiology, GMCH Jammu, has called for early detection and prevention of cardiovascular diseases, cautioning that heart problems are increasingly affecting young adults and healthy individuals.

He was speaking during a cardiac awareness-cum-health check-up camp organized in collaboration with SEWA Society at Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Model Town, Gangyal. The camp focused on early identification of cardiac risk factors and sensitizing the community about growing vulnerability to heart disease.

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Dr Sushil said sedentary lifestyles, prolonged sitting, excessive use of digital devices, unhealthy food choices, tobacco consumption, obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, abnormal cholesterol, disturbed sleep and mental stress were contributing to cardiovascular risks. He stressed regular exercise, balanced nutrition, adequate sleep, avoiding tobacco and effective stress management.

He cautioned that age should not be considered protection against heart disease and urged people not to ignore chest discomfort or pressure, breathlessness, unusual fatigue, palpitations, cold sweating, nausea or pain spreading to the arm, back, neck or jaw. He also advised people with risk factors or a family history of heart disease to monitor blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol.

“Heart health is shaped by our habits from childhood and strengthened or weakened by the choices we make every day,” Dr Sushil said, calling for preventive cardiology to reach neighbourhoods, workplaces, educational institutions and families. He emphasized that timely recognition of symptoms and medical intervention can improve outcomes in cardiac emergencies.

Harvinder Singh, convener, SEWA Society, along with Sarabjit Singh Dhunda, internationally renowned katha vachak; Ranjeet Singh Thora, president, DGPC; Jagpal Singh, treasurer, DGPC; and Gurdwara Committee members Paramjeet Singh Josh, Dalbir Singh, Sarabjit Singh, Capt Surinder Singh and Sukhwinder Singh were present.

Others participating included Dr Aditya Sharma, Dr Adarsh Sharma, Dr Divyanshi Sharma, Dr Adhishree Bargotra and Dr Jyotika Luthra. Paramedics and volunteers included Ranjeet Singh, Rajkumar, Mohd Altaf, Shubham Sharma, Gourav Sharma, Rajinder Singh, Maninder Singh, Anmol Singh, Paramveer Singh, Rahul Vaid, Sanjay Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Narinder Dutta, Vikas Kumar and Nirvair Singh Bali.