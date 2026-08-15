Every generation needs a Major Chauhan

Lt Col Amit Kumar

amitdoc_20@yahoo.co.in

Every society is shaped not only by its institutions but also by the character of those who uphold them. Discipline, moral courage and leadership are rarely inherited; they are cultivated through example. Few fictional characters embodied these values as convincingly as Major Chauhan from Prahaar.

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I first met Major Chauhan on a cinema screen, not a parade ground. Three decades and over twenty-four years in uniform later, my mind invariably returns to him whenever I think about discipline and leadership. Some films entertain. A few inspire. Very few shape the way an entire generation thinks. Prahaar belongs to that rare category. It was never merely a military film, but a lesson in discipline, resilience and moral courage-qualities increasingly threatened today. Major Chauhan, portrayed with remarkable conviction by Nana Patekar, looked every inch the soldier. His close-cropped haircut, chiseled physique, immaculate bearing and quiet authority remain etched in my memory. Yet it was his character that made him unforgettable. His now-iconic welcome to a fresh batch of commandos still resonates: " Hum yahan Commando training karne aaye hain, picnic ke liye nahin." The first day is relentless. By nightfall, the exhausted recruits collapse into bed, too tired even to brush away the flies resting on their faces. Before a soldier learns to defeat an enemy, he must first conquer fatigue, discomfort and the temptation to quit. The following morning, excuses begin. The message is profound: Character begins where excuses end. Then comes the obstacle course. High above the water, the trainees freeze on a narrow, slippery beam. After leading them from the front and showing the way, he surprises them by playing the mouth organ and later defeating them at chess, reminding Peter that strength without discipline is incomplete.

Peter's transformation from self- doubt to Commando Dagger is one of the film's defining moments. It reflects leadership through belief not humiliation- the conviction that ordinary people are capable of extraordinary courage when someone refuses to lower standards. That realism drew inspiration from the ethos of Indian Army's Commando Wing, raised on 11 January 1964 and later established at Belgaum, where generations of officers and soldiers have trained under demanding conditions. Today, its renowned 35-day Commando Course continues to teach a timeless lesson: Before mastering the battlefield, one must first master oneself. Having led a successful counter-terrorist mission, Major Chauhan returns to confront a different enemy-fear, criminality and the society's silent acceptance of injustice. He refuses to remain a spectator. For him, courage is not confined to the battlefield; it is a way of life. On the very first day, Major Chauhan lays down a simple creed: a soldier never quits till the end. It is the moral compass. Standing in the witness box, he is no longer addressing commandos; he is addressing society itself. The uniform has given way to the language of law, yet the man has not changed. Whether confronting terrorists, criminals or the temptation to remain silent in the face of injustice, his message remains the same: never compromise your duty and conscience. The first lesson echoes once again: perseverance is a choice. Not when the body is exhausted, not when fear takes over, and not even when standing alone against overwhelming odds.

His battle was against the far more dangerous enemies that slowly weaken every society. His most enduring message is that every citizen should experience military discipline for at least a year- whether literally or symbolically. Not to make everyone a soldier, but to make everyone worthy of the freedom soldiers guard. During my years in uniform, I have learnt that military training is not about creating people who enjoy hardship. It is about creating people who persevere despite it. That philosophy belongs not only to soldiers but to every citizen who wishes to build a stronger nation. A nation is protected not only by its soldiers at the border but also by the character of its citizens. Armies defend our frontiers. Character defends the values that make those frontiers worth protecting. That, to me, is the enduring legacy of Prahaar and a philosophy for life. Major Chauhan remains a timeless reminder that the greatest victories are won not over enemies, but over fear and weakness within ourselves.

Every generation needs a Major Chauhan. More importantly, every generation needs the courage to become one.

(The author is from Army Medical Corps Jaipur Military Station)