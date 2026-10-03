Even Under British Rule, Civil Services Exam Had A Sanskrit Paper: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 3: Highlighting a historical detail from India's pre-Independence administrative setup, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pointed out that even under British rule, the civil services examination included a paper in Sanskrit.

Addressing the centenary celebrations of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at the Bharat Mandapam on Thursday, the prime minister shared an observation from an archival exhibition set up at the venue, noting that legendary freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had appeared in a Sanskrit paper during his examination in 1920.

"While looking through the gallery, I noticed that it also contains information about how Subhas Chandra Bose went through this very process in 1920," the prime minister said, adding, "What caught my attention was that although India was under British rule at the time, there used to be a Sanskrit paper in the examination, and Subhas Babu wrote this paper," Modi said.

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The prime minister also praised Bose and other historical stalwarts for their contributions, noting that many people transformed the examination process into a "legacy of trust" over the past century and elevated the institution to new heights.

Modi urged young aspirants and attendees to visit the gallery to appreciate the deep-rooted historical journey of India's civil services structure.

To mark the 100-year milestone of the UPSC, the prime minister also released a special commemorative coin, a postage stamp, and a book documenting the landmark decisions shaping public service commissions in India. (Agencies)