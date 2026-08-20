Even Ministers' Dogs Get Better Facilities: Dipke On Condition Of Govt Schools

LATUR, Aug 20: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) convenor Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday said Maharashtra School Education Minister Dada Bhuse should resign, claiming government schools are in a pitiable condition and that even "ministers’ dogs get better facilities" than students.

Dipke, whose group launched the ‘School Thik Karo’ (improve government schools) campaign last week, visited a Zilla Parishad school at Ujani village in Latur's Ausa tehsil.

Later, talking to reporters, he said elected representatives and ministers must be held accountable for the condition of schools, many of which continue to lack basic facilities such as proper classrooms, benches, toilets and safe access roads.

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Students in some schools were being treated "worse than animals", he alleged.

"It is a question of students' lives. When political leaders are not doing anything for students, why should people vote for them? Do people vote for them so that they can only travel in helicopters? People should see in what conditions their children are studying. The dogs of these ministers get better facilities than this," he said.

Dipke also asked people to force the leaders of political parties to work for education first and then come to seek votes. (Agencies)